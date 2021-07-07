Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 66,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 45,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

