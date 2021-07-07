Verasity Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $48.28 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,929,056,566 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

