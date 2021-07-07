Verge (XVG) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Verge has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $378.40 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00407351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,464,742,744 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

