VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,920 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of VeriSign worth $45,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in VeriSign by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $233.07.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

