Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Veritex worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritex by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritex by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veritex by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

