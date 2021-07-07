Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZ. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 304,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,248. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

