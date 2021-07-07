Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

