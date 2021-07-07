Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $159,414.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $159,414.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,590.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.84 or 0.06807829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.01506578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00406619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00155337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00644310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00415489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00347630 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,785,272 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

