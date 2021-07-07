Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of Vertiv worth $23,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 393,077 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vertiv by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,617,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 225,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

