Viacoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $213,643.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $213,643.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,614 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

