VIBE Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $105.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00936543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045067 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.