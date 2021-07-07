Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.60

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.60 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 5256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,888,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $4,945,887. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

