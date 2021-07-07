Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 18.69 and last traded at 18.58. 150,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 270,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

