Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

