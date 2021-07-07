Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,958,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock opened at $368.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.84 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

