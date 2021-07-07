Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,343 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 669,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 85,594 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,720,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

