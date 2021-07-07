Vidya (VIDYA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $436,431.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $436,431.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,678,647 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

