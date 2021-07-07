VIG Reaches Market Capitalization of $655,816.65 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. VIG has a market cap of $655,816.65 and $1,261.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,798,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

