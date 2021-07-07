Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

VWE opened at 11.15 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 9.65 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

