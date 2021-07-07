Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $57.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00113028 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00038937 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

