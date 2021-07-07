Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Up 0.5%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 6,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 64,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:VGII)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

