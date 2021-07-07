Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.