Vitae 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,969.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $12,969.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

