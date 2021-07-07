VITE (VITE) Market Cap Tops $25.82 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $25.82 million and $7.85 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,465,753 coins and its circulating supply is 484,894,642 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

