VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $39,259.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00929949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045371 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

