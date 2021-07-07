Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 370.78 ($4.84). Volex shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 137,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £573.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

