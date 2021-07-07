Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.80 ($49.18) and last traded at €42.10 ($49.53). 8,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.25 ($50.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.45 million and a P/E ratio of 32.33.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

