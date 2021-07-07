Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00005273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and $144,090.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00938215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045516 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

