WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 3% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $114,965.48 and approximately $961.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00928193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044770 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.