Waltonchain Trading Up 9.8% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001750 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $47.06 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.10 or 0.06847772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00156795 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,027,208 coins and its circulating supply is 77,306,176 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.