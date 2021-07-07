Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $118.75 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00277712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00037638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,010.65 or 0.03028608 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,302,769 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

