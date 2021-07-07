WANdisco (LON:WAND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $380.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 381 ($4.98), with a volume of 21804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 412.96. The stock has a market cap of £226.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.72.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

