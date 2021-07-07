Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

