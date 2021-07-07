Warburg Research Reiterates €179.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €199.27 ($234.44).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

