Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Tops $708,934.42

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $151.68 or 0.00443976 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $708,934.42 and approximately $8,440.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.