Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $363.83

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $363.83 and last traded at $360.37, with a volume of 2624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.33.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

