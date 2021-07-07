wave edu coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $110.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $147,728.11 and $110.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00165945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,563.75 or 1.00010711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00985288 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.