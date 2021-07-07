WAX Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $241.59 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,751,925,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,456,046 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

