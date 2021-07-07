WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

