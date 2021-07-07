Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2021 – Covestro was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Covestro was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €1.68 ($1.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.70 ($63.18). The company had a trading volume of 701,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.86.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

