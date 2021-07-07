Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albany International (AIN)

Albany International (NYSE: AIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

6/28/2021 – Albany International is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Albany International is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. 82,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

