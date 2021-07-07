Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 238.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Weibo worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $24,322,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Weibo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

WB stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

