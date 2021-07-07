Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.10 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

