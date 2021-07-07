Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.28. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

