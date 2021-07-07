Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,929 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,184,000 after buying an additional 743,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,888 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 266,706 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.