Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,017 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $319.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.48 and a 12 month high of $320.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

