Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,942 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.