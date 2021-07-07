Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 60,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

