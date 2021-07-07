Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

