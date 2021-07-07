Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,969 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARBGU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,608,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

